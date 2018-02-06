65°
Local high school teacher dies Tuesday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Faculty and staff at an area high school are mourning the loss of a longtime teacher and administrator.

According to a release, Jacqueline "Jackie" Labat of St. Joseph's Academy died Tuesday morning. Labat spent 47 years at the school as a French teacher and administrator.

She leaves behind husband Wade Labat; daughters Michele Wilks (Matthew) and Christine Labat; and grandchildren Ryan and Camille Wilks and Libby Labat.

