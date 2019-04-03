75°
Local high school students earn perfect ACT scores

BATON ROUGE - Three Baton Rouge Magnet High students are being praised for earning perfect marks on the ACT this spring.

A release from the school system says seniors Patrick Herke and Matthew Gravois and junior Cindy Zheng all earned a perfect 36 on the ACT. They join four other students at the school who have earned a perfect score in the past year.

In total, the school says 18 students have earned perfect ACT scores in the past two years.

According to prepscholar.com, the average ACT score is 20.8. Only the top one percent in the nation earn a 35 or higher.

