Local high school opens four new on-campus businesses

WALKER - You may often see retail stores or restaurants on a college campus, but one school in Livingston Parish is giving students what they want. Walker High School now has four new businesses and the students are employees.

"It's been pretty good, good hours," said Jerron Goodwin.

Goodwin works at Papa John's on campus. He says it's a game changer on how students are getting real-life exposure in the realm of business.

"It gives me more motivation to do better in my classes, getting knowledge for later in life, after I leave for college or another job," Goodwin said.

Just around the block, students and the public can utilize a credit union.

"Walker High is the only branch that we have in a particular high school," said Greg Inman, the COO at Neighbors Federal Credit Union.

He says the branch is staffed with students and regular employees. He also feels the location expands the learning curve for students with an interest in business and marketing.

"So they get real-life experience, and preparing for the job as well as doing the job itself," Inman said.

There's also a sports shop filled with hats, T-shirts, and jackets labeled with the Wildcat logo. Plus, a Walk On's convention center is located in the old library. The area seats up to 110 guests and caters events, as well as family gatherings.

The idea to develop these businesses stems from two programs. One focuses on marketing and financial literacy, while another is a culinary program where students can earn more than just cash.

"The students earn certifications," said Principal Jason St. Pierre. "So for example, at Papa Johns the kids need 400 hours to get certified."

He says having these businesses are a gateway to success.

"We want to make sure our kids are employable once they graduate from high school," St. Pierre said.

The school is currently planning to open a Gerry Lane paint and body shop in the next few months.