Local high school gets authentic Mud Dog jerseys to celebrate 'Waterboy' 20th anniversary

BATON ROUGE - Remember when Bobby Boucher showed up at halftime and helped the Mud Dogs win the Bourbon Bowl? Well, one local high school football team will have an opportunity to relive that fateful moment in fictional sports history.

On Monday, Adidas unveiled new, limited edition jerseys which replicate the famous look of the South Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs from the 1998 Adam Sandler comedy 'The Waterboy'. The replica jerseys prominently feature the name 'Boucher' and the number 9, a nod to Sandler's titular character who reminded us that Gatorade can't compare to a cold cup of water.

Alongside the launch of the new collection, Adidas says it is presenting University Lab High School's football team with a full set of Mud Dog uniforms. ULAB, one of the best high school football programs in the entire country, will don the authentic SCLSU look for its Oct. 19 game against Mentorship Academy.

Fans can grab their own Mud Dog jersey for $120. Other memorabilia recreated for the collection include Coach Klein’s varsity jacket ($100), an SCLSU hat ($30) and SCLSU water bottles ($20).

The collection will be available exclusively during a special event at Sneaker Politics consortium in Baton Rouge beginning October 18 and then briefly on adidas.com beginning October 19.