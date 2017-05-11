Local group calls for firing of BRPD officers involved in Alton Sterling shooting

BATON ROUGE – One day after a number of activists disrupted the Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting, a second group tried a calmer approach to get their voice heard regarding the Department of Justice decision on the Alton Sterling shooting.

Police policy watchdog, Samuel Sinyangwe of New York, says that based on cell phone video of the shootings, both officers involved should be fired.



"There was Officer Salamoni tackling Alton Sterling when Alton Sterling appeared to be peacefully standing there throwing against the hood the car, throwing him against ground," Sinyangwe said.

The Baton Rouge-based National Alliance for Social Justice requested Sinyangwe's help after getting no where with the Attorney General's office.

"He's not communicating with anybody. He not communicating with the mayor's office, he's not communicating with Alton Sterling's family. He's not communicating with anybody," Rev. Reginald Pitcher, of NASJ, said.

The State Attorney General's Office said it would not comment on anything connected to the Department of Justice's decision on the shooting. Following the decision, Attorney General Jeff Landry released a statement announcing that Louisiana State Police along with his office will be evaluating evidence before considering state action.

"Yon can not just have these officers fired, you can't have them put in jail. There is a process, there is a rule of law and everyone is entitled to due process," Attorney John Delgado said.

BRPD officers Salamoni and Lake remain on paid administrative leave until the state investigation is completed.