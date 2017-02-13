Local florists prepare for busy Valentine's Day

BATON ROUGE - It's that time of year again and local florists are keeping busy with Valentine's Day right around the corner.

"I know we've done over 300 red roses themselves," florist Angela Longstreet said.

The classic red rose takes the top spot in popularity for another year. But Angela says she's seeing more people buying bears, balloons and chocolates.

With business booming, it's all hands on deck at Original Heroman's Florist.

"It really could turn out to be 20 to 25 percent of our business for the entire year," owner David Heroman said.

But preparing for Valentine's Day doesn't happen overnight. Planning begins months ahead of time for Heroman.

"We're gonna be in the two thousands you know during the whole holiday with the bulk going out on Tuesday and the rest on Monday," Heroman said.

With a florist assembly line in the back and a fridges stocked to the brim with flowers, these florists are ready to deliver.