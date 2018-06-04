Local first responders to begin filming for popular TV show this week

BATON ROUGE- Local emergency medical service personnel will be featured in a hit television show focused on the high-pressure situations first responders find themselves in on a daily basis.

The 12 East Baton Rouge medics will be featured on A&E's 'Nightwatch'. Filming beings June 7th and will last 10 weeks. In March of this year, the company 44 Blue Products received approval to cast area medics for the show.

Nightwatch is an unscripted, hour-long series that follows emergency responders as they work the overnight shift.

According to a release, the show will air this fall on Cox channel 39.