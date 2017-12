Local firefighter twins to appear in 'The Amazing Race'

Photo: Amazing Race

GONZALES- Two local twin brothers are going to participate in season 30 of the Amazing Race.

Eric and Daniel Guiffreda, 33, are both area firefighters. Eric is part of the Gonzales Fire Department.

The brothers, who make up one of 11 teams, are playing for the chance to take home $1 million.

According to the shows website, the Amazing Race kicks off Jan 3.