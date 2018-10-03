86°
Latest Weather Blog
Local fire department shares adorable 'baby boom' pictures to congratulate new firefighting parents
ZACHARY - The Zachary Fire Department is congratulating several new fathers in its ranks, seven to be exact.
Within the past eleven months, the department says it has had that many of its firefighters welcome new bundles of joy into the world. The crew members decided to have a little fun with the happy coincidence, aligning the babies in a circle while each lied in their respective parent's jacket.
"Our family just got a little bigger!" the department exclaimed in a post on its Facebook page.
The department named the new parents as Harper Lord, Harrison Scout Walker, Luke Wilks, Gavin Zachary, Sydney Douglas, Heidi Anders and Cullyn Grace Phenald.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video: Deputy stuns man pulled over on stolen tractor
-
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul talks about rash of violence in Baton Rouge
-
That's So Fetch : 2une In wears pink on Wednesdays
-
LSU hosts candlelight vigil in honor of Wayde Sims
-
LSU: No more Greek tailgates at Parade Ground, houses for remainder of...