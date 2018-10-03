86°
Local fire department shares adorable 'baby boom' pictures to congratulate new firefighting parents

2 hours 12 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 October 03, 2018 10:33 AM October 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - The Zachary Fire Department is congratulating several new fathers in its ranks, seven to be exact.

Within the past eleven months, the department says it has had that many of its firefighters welcome new bundles of joy into the world. The crew members decided to have a little fun with the happy coincidence, aligning the babies in a circle while each lied in their respective parent's jacket.

"Our family just got a little bigger!" the department exclaimed in a post on its Facebook page.

The department named the new parents as Harper Lord, Harrison Scout Walker, Luke Wilks, Gavin Zachary, Sydney Douglas, Heidi Anders and Cullyn Grace Phenald.

