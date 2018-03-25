Local election results

68°
BATON ROUGE - See results from today's election below.
State Representative - 86th Representative District
Nicholas Muscarello, Jr. (REP)
POINTE COUPEE/WBR District Judge - 18th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. B
"Tom" McCormick (REP)
IBERVILLE Justice of the Peace - Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Carrie Thistlethwaite Booksh (NOPTY)
WEST FELICIANA 14.75 Mills Renewal
Yes - 85%
WEST FELICIANA 11 Mills Renewal
Yes - 85%
ASCENSION City of Donaldsonville 5 Mills Renewal
Yes - 89%
