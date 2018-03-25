Local election results

BATON ROUGE - See results from today's election below.

State Representative - 86th Representative District

Nicholas Muscarello, Jr. (REP)

POINTE COUPEE/WBR District Judge - 18th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. B

"Tom" McCormick (REP)

IBERVILLE Justice of the Peace - Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Carrie Thistlethwaite Booksh (NOPTY)

WEST FELICIANA 14.75 Mills Renewal

Yes - 85%

WEST FELICIANA 11 Mills Renewal

Yes - 85%

ASCENSION City of Donaldsonville 5 Mills Renewal

Yes - 89%