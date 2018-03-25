68°
Local election results

2 hours 8 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, March 24 2018 Mar 24, 2018 March 24, 2018 10:21 PM March 24, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - See results from today's election below.

State Representative - 86th Representative District 

Nicholas Muscarello, Jr. (REP)

POINTE COUPEE/WBR District Judge - 18th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. B 

"Tom" McCormick (REP) 

IBERVILLE Justice of the Peace - Justice of the Peace Ward 3 

Carrie Thistlethwaite Booksh (NOPTY)

WEST FELICIANA 14.75 Mills Renewal 

Yes - 85% 

WEST FELICIANA 11 Mills Renewal

Yes - 85% 

ASCENSION City of Donaldsonville 5 Mills Renewal

Yes - 89% 

