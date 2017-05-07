Local church hosts meeting to discuss difficult topics

BATON ROUGE - There's a conversation going on inside Broadmoor United Methodist Church.

People from all different walks of life gathered to talk about some very serious subjects, including racism and the relationship between police and the black community.

Reverend Donnie Wilkinson organized this meeting made up of small group conversations after the recent decsion in the Alton Sterling case.

"Conversation is the currancy for change," Reverend Donnie Wilkinson said. "It is apparent to everyone in our community that there are some profound changes that need to happen."

The event is about people feeling comfortable with talking about uncomfortable topics. The pastor at Broadmoor is hoping that conversation like this happen across the community.

"Both here at our church, but also around the community where people will sit down, face-to-face and talk about matters that are most important to us all," Wilkinson said.

And those who took part say they learned something about others in their community they didn't know.

"We all want the same thing, and we all want this community to be better. We want everybody to be treated equally, fairly and with respect," said Ann Middleton, a retired teacher.

All in attendance believe this conversation will to help their community heal.