Local children sell lemonade in honor of fallen Zachary officer
ZACHARY - Two little girls sold lemonade and cookies Saturday, with hopes of raising money for a fallen hero's family.
Samantha Sanders and Laila Murphy held a lemonade stand in Zachary on Saturday for the family of Chris Lawton, who lost his life two months ago in the line of duty.
The fundraiser, titled "Making Lemonade for a Hero," raised a total of $560 for Lawton's family.
"Please come out and show the Lawton family the love Zachary has for them," the flier read.
Lawton was a decorated Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer.
