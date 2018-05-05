Local children sell lemonade in honor of fallen Zachary officer

ZACHARY - Two little girls sold lemonade and cookies Saturday, with hopes of raising money for a fallen hero's family.

Samantha Sanders and Laila Murphy held a lemonade stand in Zachary on Saturday for the family of Chris Lawton, who lost his life two months ago in the line of duty.

The fundraiser, titled "Making Lemonade for a Hero," raised a total of $560 for Lawton's family.

"Please come out and show the Lawton family the love Zachary has for them," the flier read.

Lawton was a decorated Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer.