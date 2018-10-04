87°
Latest Weather Blog
Local businessmen among four indicted for prison bribery in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. - Four Louisiana men have been indicted on charges that they tried to bribe a Mississippi sheriff to give them jail-related contracts.
The indictments, unsealed Thursday in Jackson, are a long-delayed continuation of the corruption investigation surrounding former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps, who is now in prison.
Indicted on conspiracy and bribery charges are Michael LeBlanc Sr., Michael LeBlanc Jr., Tawasky Ventroy and Jacque Jones. Leblanc Sr. and Leblanc Jr. are from Baton Rouge and Prairieville respectively. Ventroy and Jackson are from Opelousas and Laplace.
All are accused of being involved in a scheme to win contracts to sell inmates phone service and commissary goods at a jail in Mississippi's Kemper County.
The indictment alleges at least some of the men tried to bribe that county's sheriff, who was working undercover for the FBI.
It also says the men provided kickbacks to Epps to secure his help in influencing sheriffs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR school bus driver on leave after profanity-laced howl at students was...
-
'Protect Your Pumpkins': BRG launches festive breast cancer awarness campaign
-
Bus driver in trouble after yelling profanity at students on bus
-
Deputy pushes woman home after broken down wheelchair leaves her stranded
-
Woman suspected in deadly poisoning indicted for murder in East Baton Rouge