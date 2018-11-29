Local businessman rewards students with private flight to Dallas for Saints-Cowboys game

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard rewarded a group of hardworking local high school students by flying them out to the Saints' primetime game with the Cowboys.

Bernhard partnered with TRUCE, a local anti-violence program, to fly the group of Tara High School students to Dallas to watch the surging Saints take on the Cowboys as a reward after he challenged them to stay dedicated in school.

Bernhard is the former CEO of the SHAW Group and is an active philanthropist in the Baton Rouge community.

The Saints, who have won 10 straight games since week 2 to go 10-1, are favorites over the 6-5 Cowboys, who are riding a 3-game win streak of their own. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. on the NFL Network.