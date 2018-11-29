Latest Weather Blog
Local businessman rewards students with private flight to Dallas for Saints-Cowboys game
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard rewarded a group of hardworking local high school students by flying them out to the Saints' primetime game with the Cowboys.
Bernhard partnered with TRUCE, a local anti-violence program, to fly the group of Tara High School students to Dallas to watch the surging Saints take on the Cowboys as a reward after he challenged them to stay dedicated in school.
Bernhard is the former CEO of the SHAW Group and is an active philanthropist in the Baton Rouge community.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to our students from Tara High School #OneLunchWednesday! Mr. Jim Bernhard challenged these young people to do well in school and stay dedicated & in return he would reward them by flying them on his private jet to Dallas to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Saints Game on this afternoon! We are so proud of your commitment and we are truly grateful for you Mr. Bernhard! A little hope goes a long way! Keep up the great work guys! #TRUCE ??
The Saints, who have won 10 straight games since week 2 to go 10-1, are favorites over the 6-5 Cowboys, who are riding a 3-game win streak of their own. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. on the NFL Network.
