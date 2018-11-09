52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local businessman indicted in restaurant fire that injured firefighter

1 hour 47 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 November 09, 2018 1:49 PM November 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local businessman accused of setting a Baton Rouge restaurant he owned has been indicted by a grand jury.

Johnathan Marino was indicted on charges of injury by arson and arson with the intent to defraud. WBRZ previously reported that Marino was accused of intentionally starting the fire at Cast Iron Kitchen on March 12, 2017.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators reportedly showed Marino leaving the restaurant shortly before the fire was reported. The fire caused significant damage to the restaurant and adjacent tenant spaces.

While crews battled the blaze, the roof collapsed and injured a fighter, causing second-degree burns to his body.

Throughout the investigation, detectives also determined that Marino was also responsible for a 2015 fire at another restaurant he owned in Prairieville.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days