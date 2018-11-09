Local businessman indicted in restaurant fire that injured firefighter

BATON ROUGE - A local businessman accused of setting a Baton Rouge restaurant he owned has been indicted by a grand jury.

Johnathan Marino was indicted on charges of injury by arson and arson with the intent to defraud. WBRZ previously reported that Marino was accused of intentionally starting the fire at Cast Iron Kitchen on March 12, 2017.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators reportedly showed Marino leaving the restaurant shortly before the fire was reported. The fire caused significant damage to the restaurant and adjacent tenant spaces.

While crews battled the blaze, the roof collapsed and injured a fighter, causing second-degree burns to his body.

Throughout the investigation, detectives also determined that Marino was also responsible for a 2015 fire at another restaurant he owned in Prairieville.