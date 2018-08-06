Local business surprises Rouses employee with free car after heartwarming video goes viral

BATON ROUGE - Support continues to pour in for a Rouses worker who heartwarming encounter with an autistic teen made national headlines last week. On Monday, that support came in the form of a free car for Jordan Taylor and his family.

After Neighbor's Federal Credit Union in Baton Rouge caught wind of Jordan's kind act, it sought a way to pay him back. After employees learned that Jordan and his family had trouble getting around due to their lack of a vehicle, Neighbors decided to rectify that problem.

Representatives from neighbors gathered with several other members of the community and Jordan's family Monday morning to present them with the vehicle they needed.

Today, we surprised Jordan Taylor with a free car after he inspired the country with his kind acts toward an autistic teen at @RousesMarkets. Here is the live video of his reaction. Thank you Jordan. We’re #HereForYou! pic.twitter.com/cf1xrfNEan — Neighbors FCU (@NeighborsFCU) August 6, 2018

The new automobile is just the latest in a series community-driven signs of appreciation. A fundraiser to send Taylor to school was set up last week and has brought in more than $100,000.