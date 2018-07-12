Local business owner out nearly $40k after crawfish trailer stolen

BATON ROUGE – A crawfish business owner is out nearly $40,000. Early Tuesday morning, a trailer used to boil the Louisiana delicacy on the road was stolen.

“It just seems like your heart got ripped out,” said Donnie Leger, the owner of Cajun Seafood Express.

Right now, it’s Leger's off season. He stops selling crawfish around May or June. But, when his shop near Florida and Flannery Road is busy, his 30-foot-long ball end trailer is a pivotal part of his revenue.

“It’s geared for high volume, you can boil up to 2,500 pounds of crawfish in it,” said Leger. “We do a lot of catering jobs, and that trailer is used for that.”

Taken along with pots, burners and propane tanks, Leger says the loss is big.

“The first thing that you think of is, ‘Oh my God, I'm dead in the water.'"

There is hope though, the theft was caught on camera. A neighboring business’ surveillance system shows a white four-door Dodge truck travel back and forth down Flannery road, likely scoping out the area before it eventually drives away with the trailer in tow.

Baton Rouge police officers were reviewing the footage Wednesday afternoon. Leger is offering a $2,000 reward if the trailer is returned in working condition.

“It’s going to make our work harder,” he said. “We're going to miss that trailer if we don't get it back.”

If you know any information Leger is asking people to either call the Baton Rouge Police Department, or his shop at 225-754-2311.