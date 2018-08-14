93°
Local breweries collaborate on 'Liger' ale to celebrate rare LSU-SLU match-up

BATON ROUGE - Two southeast Louisiana breweries are celebrating a meeting between their hometown teams in their own distinctly southern fashion.

The Tin Roof and Gnarley Barley breweries, located in Baton Rouge and Hammond respectively, have announced a new collaboration to commemorate LSU and SLU's first meeting in 69 years. The new concoction is called Liger, a name derived from a combination of the schools' tiger and lion mascots.

The companies will officially debut the new "juicy pale ale" during a launch party at the Tin Roof brewery in Baton Rouge Friday, Sept. 7. The game kicks off the following day at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

More info on the event can be found HERE.

