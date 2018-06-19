Latest Weather Blog
Local blood center in need of donors, blood supply 'critically low'
BATON ROUGE - A local blood center is asking for donations, as blood supply has reached a critically low level.
LifeShare Blood Center says the local blood supply only has enough blood to last two days.
Nearly 1,000 donors are needed every month just to support patient needs at Baton Rouge General Hospitals. It takes 24 hours after blood is donate to undergo testing before it can be put to patient use.
"About one-third of the donated blood goes to patients undergoing cancer treatment, but in addition to regular patient needs, it is imperative to be prepared for traumas and disasters requiring emergency medical treatment," Tina Martinez of LifeShare Blood Center said.
Anyone who can donate is encouraged to do so. For more information, call 1-800-256-4483 or click here.
