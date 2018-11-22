64°
Latest Weather Blog
Local author Season Vining visits 2une In
BATON ROUGE - This holiday season, avid readers will be hoping that at least one of their gifts includes a good book!
2une In was thrilled to interview a Baton Rouge-based author whose novels make the perfect stocking stuffer. Season Vining, known for writing "hot stories with heart," stopped by the studio to talk about her latest work.
Vining's most recent novel, Chaos and Control, tells the story of a young woman on the run as she makes a return to her sleepy Midwestern hometown and finds unexpected love.
For more on Vining's work, visit her website here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Even tigers love turkey! Mike VII enjoys a Thanksgiving Day treat
-
Local author Season Vining visits 2une-In
-
Thanksgiving rush in full effect in Baton Rouge
-
Customers report lost packages tied to Baton Rouge Amazon warehouse
-
Baton Rouge's Chicken Shack selling fried turkey and more for Thanksgiving menu