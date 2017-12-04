Local attorney accepts federal government appointment

BATON ROUGE - A local attorney specializing in cases related to healthcare fraud has accepted a presidential appointment to serve in Washington.

Alec Alexander, a partner in Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson’s Healthcare Section, will serve as Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Director of the agency’s Center for Program Integrity in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, MD. Alexander will assume his new responsibilities on Dec. 4.

As Deputy Administrator and Director of the Center for Program Integrity, Alexander will lead more than 500 employees responsible for the creation, implementation and management of federal policy aimed at ensuring program vulnerabilities are identified and preventing fraud, waste and abuse within the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

For the last three years, Alexander has led Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson’s Healthcare Section’s Fraud and Abuse Practice Group representing hospitals, hospital and health systems, and a wide variety of other healthcare providers in regulatory, civil and criminal fraud matters.