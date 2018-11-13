Local animal shelter finds new home at state-of-the-art facility

BATON ROUGE - The Companion Animal Alliance Center has moved nearly 300 animals to their new state-of-the-art facility.

The organization is now located on LSU’s campus.

“We are so grateful to move into a brand new facility,” said Development Director Emily Jackson.

The center spent years collecting money to replace the old shelter.

“It was a 40-year-old run down parish operated facility, and it was in much need of repair," she said.

With the help of private donations, Pet Smart, and the parish government, CAA now has a 30,000 square-foot building. The $12 million-dollar facility includes a lobby to view animals, a grooming room, classrooms, and more.

“Our equipment is new and shiny, and we have a great deal more of diagnostic capabilities, and surgical capabilities than we had before,” said Sarah Hicks, the shelter's veterinarian.

The shelter’s ribbon cutting will take place this Wednesday at 1:00 pm. After that, the center will also be open to adoptions.