Local agencies advise drivers to watch for deer seeking high ground in flooded areas

Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

BATON ROUGE- With widespread flooding caused by elevated rivers, local agencies say deer are being forced from their normal habitat and could be crossing roadways more frequently as they search for higher ground.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, as well as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, are advising drivers to be mindful of deer crossing roads and highways in affected areas.

According to a release, deer in some cases will attempt to return to their normal home ranges before the water recedes. The LDWF wants to remind people not to handle deer or fawns. All calls regarding deer or fawns must be handled through the appropriate LDWF regional office.