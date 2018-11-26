Local 10-year-old hands out blankets to those in need

BATON ROUGE - A 10-year-old is spreading warmth across the capital city just in time for the holiday season.

Matt Matthews tells WBRZ he had only one thing in mind after witnessing those in need outside of a retail store. His goal? To keep them warm.

"When we were praying at night, I said 'Oh mom remember those people at Target?' They're pretty cold out there so can we give them blankets," he said.

Matt purchased the first fifteen blankets with his own allowance money. Once his mom posted his endeavor to Facebook, the donations came pouring in.

"He had a dream just based on something he saw, and on that he was able to create something larger than he ever anticipated," Keneisha Keener of Volunteers of America said.

Matt's goal was to raise 100 blankets. On Monday, he dropped off 315 at the Volunteers of America Drop-In Center.