Lobster in high demand this Valentine's Day

BATON ROUGE - Many Baton Rouge residents are eyeing up Louisiana-style, boiled lobster for Valentine's Day dinner.



"It's delicious, it just has a sweet, clean flavor and it's easy to cook," shopper Judy Momenzadeh said.

And it's very popular this time of year.

"They spike up!" Rouse's Manager Chris Acosta said.



Rouse's sells a lot of seafood during the Lenten season, especially lobster. They haul them in by the crate.

"They come in 20-30 pound cases. Every store starts building inventory last week," Acosta said.

These critters were picked out of the cold waters in Maine, less than 24 hours ago.

The store is hoping to cash in on this crustacean with a double whammy of a sale. Because this year, Ash Wednesday falls on the very same day as Valentine's Day.

"The stars aligned and we lucked out with having V-day and Ash Wednesday fall on the same day."

Rouse's is selling lobster at rock-bottom prices, hoping to put shoppers in the mood for Valentine's Day.

Momenzadeh says she's planning to pick up a couple of tails at the sale price.

"They are very romantic. It's not something you eat every day. I think it will be great."