85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lobbyist wounded in GOP baseball shooting leaves hospital

35 minutes 4 seconds ago June 23, 2017 Jun 23, 2017 Friday, June 23 2017 June 23, 2017 8:02 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - Another victim of the mass shooting that critically injured a congressman is out of the hospital.
 
The family of Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika says he was released Friday from George Washington University Hospital.
 
Mika was among five people hit by gunfire multiple times in his chest and arm in the attack on a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 14. The others were U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, two U.S. Capitol Police officers and a congressional aide.
 
Police officers shot and killed the gunman, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Illinois.
 
Scalise has undergone several surgeries and remains at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in fair condition.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days