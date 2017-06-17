87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lobbyist shot is expected to make full recovery

51 minutes 57 seconds ago June 17, 2017 Jun 17, 2017 Saturday, June 17 2017 June 17, 2017 12:27 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - The family of a lobbyist shot multiple times during a Republican baseball practice outside Washington says he has undergone additional surgery and doctors expect a full recovery.
  
In a statement Saturday, Matt Mika's family says he will remain in the intensive care unit at George Washington University Hospital at least through the weekend. They say he is able to communicate through notes, and signed the game ball from Friday's congressional baseball game.
  
Mika, a Michigan native, was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. His family said Thursday he had suffered "massive trauma" and was "lucky to be alive."
  
Mika is a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and a former aide to Michigan Republican Rep. Tim Walberg.
Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise will likely remain in a D.C. hospital for many days to come as doctors continue to treat injuries from a rifle gunshot wound.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days