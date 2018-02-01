Loaded grenade launcher left at Florida Goodwill store

Photo: The Bradenton Herald

BRADENTON, Fla. — Talk about one heckuva an explosive donation.

Authorities say a grenade launcher, loaded with a live grenade, was left with other donated items at a Florida Goodwill store.

The Bradenton Herald reports that employees at a Goodwill store near Tampa reported the weapon on Sunday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the store manager told deputies that the grenade launcher had come in a shipment from another store several days earlier. The employees at the other location said they sent it along because they didn’t know what it was.

Deputies say they disposed of the active grenade in a Hazmat locker, and the launcher was stored in the agency’s property room.

It’s not clear who donated the items.