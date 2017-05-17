81°
Load limit lifted on LA 1 bridge over Intracoastal Canal
BRUSLY – State traffic officials have lifted a load limit on the northbound side of the LA 1 Bridge over the Intracoastal Canal.
The limits were put in place in March after crews discovered structural damage. Crews will still be working in the area for the next two to three weeks.
The restriction on the southbound bridge was lifted on May 1.
According to DOTD, the bridge was built in 1960 and has an average daily traffic count of approximately 48,000. Replacement of the bridge is currently scheduled for 2020 pending available funding at a cost of $120 million.
