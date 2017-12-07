Livingston sheriff thanks Bass Pro for its help during 2016 flood

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office took to a local Bass Pro Shops Thursday in order to thank the store and its workers for their help during last year's historic flood.

With water levels reaching a record high in Livingston Parish last August, the sheriff's office was spread thin and looking for all the help it could get. Sheriff Jason Ard says Bass Pro did just that.

The store gave deputies full access to its entire boat inventory so they could get on the water and save as many lives as they could.

"They were good to us. Bass Pro leadership didn't talk about any type of payment - they simply said, 'Take what you need & save as many people as you can.'"

Deputies had to make two stops at the store to pick up boats, with Bass Pro management telling them not to worry about the condition of the vehicles.

"They told me they'd take care of & handle everything. And they did. I just wanted to thank Bass Pro leadership & employees for quick action, friendly service & continuing to be a great community partner. In my heart, Bass Pro and its employees are a forever part of our LPSO family."

The sheriff presented Bass Pro's General Manager with a plaque including a letter of appreciation, LPSO badge & LPSO patch. Bass Pro also presented Ard with $500 in toys for Sheriff's annual Christmas Crusade.