Livingston road list to be voted on Thursday
DENHAM SPRINGS - Road crews in Livingston Parish say they've been busy working on completing a 2017-2018 road list to make way for the new year's projects.
A contracted crew was milling asphalt in South Point Subdivision Thursday morning, preparing the road for new soil, cement, and overlay. The bumps and divots along Springhill Drive won't be a problem for much longer.
"We've been on a slow start getting the monies appropriated, we've been having trouble with weather which everyone is well aware of," said Assistant DPW Director Huey Comeaux.
Thursday's weather was beautiful, which means the crew working in the subdivision was making a lot of progress. Comeaux says the road list for 2019 will be voted on by the Livingston Parish Council Thursday evening. It's then up to engineers to score and prioritize that list.
Parish President Layton Ricks says the parish will have between $6.5 and $8 million available for roadwork this year.
Below is the Capital Improvement list for 2017-2018.
Spring Lake Drive – Complete
Chapel Hill Drive – Complete
Devereaux Drive – Complete
Norfolk Drive – Complete
R Dawes Drive – Complete
Destrehan Avenue – Complete
Creek Haven Lane – Complete
Creek Valley Drive – Complete
Clear Creek Drive – Complete
Creek Bend Avenue – Complete
Hollow Creek Court – Complete
Creek Hollow Court – Complete
Dixie Street – Complete
Woodland Street – Complete
Summer Street – Complete
N Woodcrest Avenue – Complete
Springhill Drive – In progress
Joe May Road – In progress
Briar Oak Drive – Complete
Deerfield Drive – Complete
Winter Ridge Drive - Complete
Fawnwood Drive – Complete
River Highland Drive – In Progress
James Chapel Road – Work to begin in two weeks.
Livingston Parish says there are no roads being deferred to another date from the 2017-2018 list. The current road list is expected to be completed in March.
