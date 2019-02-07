Livingston road list to be voted on Thursday

DENHAM SPRINGS - Road crews in Livingston Parish say they've been busy working on completing a 2017-2018 road list to make way for the new year's projects.

A contracted crew was milling asphalt in South Point Subdivision Thursday morning, preparing the road for new soil, cement, and overlay. The bumps and divots along Springhill Drive won't be a problem for much longer.

"We've been on a slow start getting the monies appropriated, we've been having trouble with weather which everyone is well aware of," said Assistant DPW Director Huey Comeaux.

Thursday's weather was beautiful, which means the crew working in the subdivision was making a lot of progress. Comeaux says the road list for 2019 will be voted on by the Livingston Parish Council Thursday evening. It's then up to engineers to score and prioritize that list.

Parish President Layton Ricks says the parish will have between $6.5 and $8 million available for roadwork this year.

Below is the Capital Improvement list for 2017-2018.

Spring Lake Drive – Complete

Chapel Hill Drive – Complete

Devereaux Drive – Complete

Norfolk Drive – Complete

R Dawes Drive – Complete

Destrehan Avenue – Complete

Creek Haven Lane – Complete

Creek Valley Drive – Complete

Clear Creek Drive – Complete

Creek Bend Avenue – Complete

Hollow Creek Court – Complete

Creek Hollow Court – Complete

Dixie Street – Complete

Woodland Street – Complete

Summer Street – Complete

N Woodcrest Avenue – Complete

Springhill Drive – In progress

Joe May Road – In progress

Briar Oak Drive – Complete

Deerfield Drive – Complete

Winter Ridge Drive - Complete

Fawnwood Drive – Complete

River Highland Drive – In Progress

James Chapel Road – Work to begin in two weeks.

Livingston Parish says there are no roads being deferred to another date from the 2017-2018 list. The current road list is expected to be completed in March.