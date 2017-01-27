Livingston Parish trustees arrested for stealing from flood-damaged property

Image (left to right): James Hood, William Scott

DENHAM SPRINGS – Two Livingston Parish Detention Center trustees were arrested on Thursday for several charges including theft and contraband.

The Denham Springs Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old James Hood and 32-year-old William Scott.

The two were assigned to the Denham Springs Police Department to assist with post-flood repairs. Hood and Scott gained entry of a flood-damaged area where they took prescription medication from a purse found inside along with an apparent counterfeit bill.

A spoon, screwdriver, razor blades and medication packaged for smuggling were found once the inmates were searched.

The contraband was recovered before the inmates entered the prison.

Hood and Scott were arrested on charges of theft, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, distribution and possession with intent to distribute narcotics, illegal carrying of weapons and tampering with evidence.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the matter is still under investigation.