Livingston Parish to receive additional $622K for flood recovery

BATON ROUGE - FEMA’s Public Assistance program has awarded Livingston Parish an additional $622,000 to assist with emergency protective measures following the 2016 August floods.

Disaster funding will reimburse Livingston parish for medical and evacuation costs of nearly 600 inmates as well as for animal rescue and housing services for the parish’s animal shelter.

Funding will also reimburse the Livingston Parish Gas and Utility Company to help with flood damage to more than 131 gas meters that were submerged under water for several days.

To date, FEMA has awarded Livingston parish nearly $22 million for disaster recovery.