86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish to receive additional $622K for flood recovery

27 minutes 57 seconds ago May 15, 2017 May 15, 2017 Monday, May 15 2017 May 15, 2017 4:06 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - FEMA’s Public Assistance program has awarded Livingston Parish an additional $622,000 to assist with emergency protective measures following the 2016 August floods.

Disaster funding will reimburse Livingston parish for medical and evacuation costs of nearly 600 inmates as well as for animal rescue and housing services for the parish’s animal shelter.

Funding will also reimburse the Livingston Parish Gas and Utility Company to help with flood damage to more than 131 gas meters that were submerged under water for several days.

To date, FEMA has awarded Livingston parish nearly $22 million for disaster recovery.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days