Livingston Parish to combine two schools, create new satellite campus

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish School District plans to rebuild three schools that have remained closed since the August 2016 flood.

According to a release, Southside Elementary will be relocated to Southside Junior High School in Denham Springs. Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy said students at the combined campus will share some of the facilities and recreational spaces to reduce duplication.

The release also stated, the former Southside Elementary location will be rebuilt at its original location on Range Avenue. It will be used as a satellite campus for Denham Springs high where they will offer digital media and emergent technology courses.

"This rebuilding plan offers us an opportunity to be more efficient and create a safer environment," said Murphy. "For many years, district officials have wished to relocate Southside Elementary because of traffic and safety concerns; this combined campus design allows us to address those concerns and maximize our resources."