Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office delivering gifts to those in need

LIVINGSTON PARISH- For 31 years the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office has been putting smiles on the faces of families in need.

“Going to make somebody's day a little brighter,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

With each knock on the door, another Christmas wish comes true.

“It is just awesome. It's an awesome time of the year and to be able to give back to the community that gives so much to us, it's wonderful,” said Arden.

Mom, Alsena Burton says giving like this helps her out this time of year. She had been planning to get her son a bike but did not know how she would be able to do it.

“It was part of his Christmas present, and I was trying to figure out how I was going to get him a bike, I'm very happy that they brought him one and I'm thankful,” said Alsena.

This year the program is helping families all over the parish, 645 toys bagged up, sent out and delivered by deputies.

“The community who donates to this, the big checks that come in from our local businesses and some businesses are not even from this area because they believe in the program. They know what it does for our community, and they know it's a need,” said Ard.

Working together as a community, to make things happen.