Livingston Parish school earns national 'Blue Ribbon' designation

Photo: Livingston Parish School System

DENHAM SPRINGS - An elementary school in Livingston Parish has been recognized for its overall academic performance and achievements.

According to a news release from the school system, Lewis Vincent Elementary in Denham Springs was named a National Blue Ribbon School based on the school's academic prowess and improved test scores of students.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the winners Monday during a noon webcast. Students from Lewis Vincent Elementary gathered at the school to hear the announcement.

“What’s really so amazing about this award is that it recognizes our accomplishments during the time of our recovery from the flood," Principal Lynette Wheat said. "Our school achieved success at this highest level of recognition in spite of the challenges set before us."

Lewis Vincent Elementary is one of only six schools in Louisiana to receive the award. The others include Caddo Parish Magnet High in Shreveport, Lusher Charter School in New Orleans, Montegut Elementary in Montegut, T. S. Cooley Elementary Magnet in Lake Charles, and Vacherie Elementary in Vacherie.