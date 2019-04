Livingston Parish School Board approves 13th check

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish School Board approved a 13th check to all school employees this fiscal year.

The proposed check will award a one-time $750 check to all full-time employees. Part-time employees will get a percentage of the full amount based on the hours they work.

It's the first time the district has award the 13th check since 2008.