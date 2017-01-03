Livingston Parish public schools will remain open 21 minutes longer

DENHAM SPRINGS – Students in Livingston Parish will have to stay in school an extra 21 minutes longer this spring semester.

School officials announced Tuesday that all public schools will add 21 minutes of instructional time to their master schedules. This time will be divided between the start and end of each school day. Classes will begin 10 minutes earlier in the morning and will end 11 minutes later in the afternoon.

Officials say this replacement time schedule will start on Jan. 5, 2017 and will continue until May 24, 2017.