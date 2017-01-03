66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish public schools will remain open 21 minutes longer

31 minutes 38 seconds ago January 03, 2017 Jan 3, 2017 Tuesday, January 03 2017 January 03, 2017 10:58 AM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

DENHAM SPRINGS – Students in Livingston Parish will have to stay in school an extra 21 minutes longer this spring semester.

School officials announced Tuesday that all public schools will add 21 minutes of instructional time to their master schedules. This time will be divided between the start and end of each school day. Classes will begin 10 minutes earlier in the morning and will end 11 minutes later in the afternoon.

Officials say this replacement time schedule will start on Jan. 5, 2017 and will continue until May 24, 2017.

 

Albany High

  7:05-2:41

Albany Lower

  8:10-3:28

Albany Middle

 7:14-2:30

Albany Upper

 8:10-3:28

Denham Springs Elementary

 7:25-2:41

Denham Springs Freshmen High

 7:17-2:59

Denham Springs High

 7:15-2:59

Denham Springs Junior

 7:50-3:26

Doyle Elementary

 8:15-3:18

Doyle Highe

 7:15-2:37

Eastside Elementary

 8:15-3:28

French Settlement Elementary

 8:20-3:35

French Settlement High

 7:17-2:42 

Freshwater Elementary

 8:05-3:33

Frost Elementary

 7:40-3:06

Gray’s Creek Elementary

 8:05-3:23

Holden High

 7:35-3:01

Juban Parc Elementary

 8:15-3:31

Juban Parc Junior High

 7:00-2:34

Levi Milton Elem

 8:13-3:30

Lewis Vincent Elem

 8:15-3:26

Literacy and Technology Center

 7:15-2:40

Live Oak Elementary

 8:10-3:32 

Live Oak High

 7:00-2:34

Live Oak Middle

 7:05-2:51

Maurepas High

 7:40-3:01

North Corbin Elementary

 8:25-3:35

North Corbin Junior High

 7:25-3:06

North Live Oak Elementary

 8:00-3:26

Northside Elementary

 7:30-2:41

Pathways

 8:00-2:24

Pine Ridge

 7:45-3:10

Seventh Ward Elementary

 7:35-2:48

South Fork Elementary

 8:13-3:36

South Live Oak Elementary

 8:00-3:21

South Walker Elementary

 8:15-3:31 

Southside Elementary

 7:30-2:51

Southside Junior High

 7:30-2:58

Springfield Elementary

 8:15-3:28

Springfield High

 7:19-2:40

Springfield Middle

 7:12-2:40

Walker Elementary

 8:10-3:38

Walker Freshmen High

 7:14-2:38

Walker High

 7:11-2:36

Westside Junior High

 7:10-2:40 

 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days