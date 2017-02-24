Livingston Parish property taxes due by midnight

LIVINGSTON – Feb. 24 is the deadline for homeowners in Livingston Parish to pay their property taxes, even though they are still rebuilding from the August flood.



One resident, Jimmy Alexander, has been living in his Denham Springs home for nearly 40 years. He is still making repairs to his home and still has to pay taxes, even though he has not lived in it for six months.



"It's understandable. Still got to pay taxes on it. It's still standing," Alexander said.

The deadline to pay property taxes in the parish was pushed back three months due to the flood, however tax collections are down by 15 percent.

"We know folks are getting back on their feet, but today is that deadline and that money is crucial to Livingston Parish's success," Lori Steele, Livingston Parish Sheriff's information officer, said.

Taxes were reduced by 20 percent on all flood-damaged property in the parish and more than 80 percent of structures were damaged.

Alexander said that he is making good use of the 20 percent savings.

"It helps a bunch. Every little bit helps right now when you are trying to rebuild your house and get back in it," he said.

However, while homeowners are saving money this year, the parish could loose about $9 million of its $54 million operating budget.

If taxes are not paid by midnight on Feb. 24, residents will be charged a one percent late fee.