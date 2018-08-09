Livingston Parish offering free drone-flying courses for high schoolers

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish Public School System will be offering free career tech education night classes for high school credit during the Fall 2018 semester.

The classes will be offered to students who are seeking industry certifications or hope to gain valuable skills as part of their education.

“These classes offer our students a great opportunity to explore their interests in a Career Tech Education course that they may not be able to fit into their regular class schedule,” said Supervisor of Instruction Jody Purvis. “Students can use these classes to advance their certifications and experience toward an industry-based diploma, or they can simply gain valuable life skills. "

Classes include:

-Flying Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Level 1 (1.0 Credit) Aug. 16 – Dec. 4, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. at Walker High School

-Baking & Pastry (1.0 Credit) Aug. 16 – Dec. 4, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. at Denham Springs High School

-NCCER Electrical II, Level 2 (1.0 Credit) *Students must have completed NCCER Electrical, Level 1 to enroll Aug. 21 – Dec. 13, Tuesday & Thursdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Live Oak High School

-Operation Spark, Level 1 (0.5 Credit) Aug. 30 – Dec. 13, Thursdays, Time TBA at the Literacy & Technology Center

Purvis said the fall program is open to students who are seeking a TOPS University diploma or a Career Tech diploma. The deadline to register for all classes is August 14. All registration must be completed online or through a mobile device via the QR code on the program flyer.