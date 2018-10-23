69°
Livingston Parish man calls 911, admits to killing father

Monday, October 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

ALBANY - A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly choked his father to death and then reported the killing to authorities.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in the 31000 block of Pine Hill Drive shortly before noon in response to a reported homicide. There, deputies learned that 23-year-old Joshua Faust had allegedly strangled his father, 60-year-old Larry Faust.

The sheriff's office says Joshua Faust called in the death, admitting that he was the one who killed his father. He was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

He is being booked on one count of second-degree murder.

No other details have been released at this time.

