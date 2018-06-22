90°
Livingston Parish man arrested on 5th DWI offense

1 hour 5 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 June 22, 2018 2:12 PM June 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An area man was arrested on his fifth DWI after he was pulled over by police on LA 16 Thursday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, 50-year-old Cecil Edwards of Denham Springs was arrested after a trooper spotted him speeding on the highway. When the officer pulled him over, he noticed several signs of impairment and placed him under arrest.

Police say they conducted a chemical test and found his BAC was nearly double the legal driving limit.

He was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for DWI (fifth offense), speeding, and driving under suspension.

