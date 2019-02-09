Livingston Parish man accused of setting fire to FEMA trailer after being evicted

SPRINGFIELD - A man has been arrested after he allegedly set fire to the government-provided mobile home he had been evicted from.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, 33-year-old Eddie Smith was arrested Saturday. Officials say Smith set his FEMA mobile housing unit on fire on Taylor Lane this past Sunday.

The fire marshal's office said witnesses reported seeing Smith damaging equipment and dumping trash around the property prior to the fire. Those witnesses also said they heard an explosion and saw smoke coming from the trailer shortly before Smith drove off.

Investigators said evidence suggested the fire was incendiary.

Officials additionally said that Smith had recently been evicted from the trailer.

Smith was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges including simple arson, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property and littering.