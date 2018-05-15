Livingston Parish looking to put resource officers in every school

UPDATE: The half-cent sales tax will be on the November ballot.

The measure was voting on unanimously during the meeting Tuesday morning. There was no public input at the meeting.

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Leaders in Livingston Parish are looking to put more protection inside their schools by increasing the number of resource officers.

Leaders want a law enforcement officer on each campus in the parish and are proposing a half-cent sales tax to fund the proposal. At a public meeting Tuesday morning, Sheriff Jason Ard will be presenting a resolution to bring the proposal to the November ballot.

The public meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Currently, the parish has seven resource officers spread out between its 46 schools. If the tax makes it on the ballot, and voters support it in November, it would go into effect January 1st of next year.