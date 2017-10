Livingston Parish deputies complete training academy

Photo: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Facebook

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Three deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office recently completed the Capital Area Regional Training Academy.

The deputies will be assigned to the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Along with completing their training, the deputies also won some awards. Deputy Dyllan Hodges won a fitness award, while Clyde Lawrence and Kayla Landry won the Staff's Choice award.