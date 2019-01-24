Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Council to vote on new drainage, flood regulations
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Council will vote tonight whether or not to increase the size and capacity of retention ponds for all incoming developments.
A proposal on tonight's agenda would require developers to create a drainage impact study for a 25-year rain event. Currently, the parish only requires that study over a 10-year rain event.
In certain spots that are considered problem areas, the parish would have developers create a 100-year rain event study.
Councilman Gary Talbert says this is somewhat in response to the 2016 flood. He also believes the plan will help reduce the opportunity for future flooding as the parish continues to grow.
This move would bring Livingston Parish up to speed with surrounding parishes that already require the 25-year study.
