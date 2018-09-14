Livingston Parish Council backtracks on controversial mobile home park

LIVINGSTON – The community is relieved Thursday night after the Livingston Parish Council backtracked on a decision to make a controversial mobile home park permanent. Many felt the park would be a threat to their neighborhood.

The mobile homes on Red Oak Road acted as a refuge for Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies during the 2016 flood. After they left, a developer bought some of the mobile homes. The Planning Commission and Parish Council gave the developer the green light to make it a mobile home park, already calling it one, but that’s not what the lot was attended for.

“It was just a mistake made. Everybody makes mistakes so we we're just here to make it right,” said councilman Jeff Ard.

The Parish rescinded the approvals during their meeting. The vote was met with applause.

“We're very happy that our councilman did listen to us and rescinded all of this,” said Harriet Corban, who lives near the mobile homes. “We're a very high standard oriented community and that’s the way we want to keep it.”

But that doesn't mean a mobile home park on Red Oak Road isn't possible. The developer could start the process of getting it approved all over again.

“He will have to abide by the ordinance from putting the sign up 10 days before the planning, go through to the planning commission, then come to us,” said Ard.

Even so, the people that filled up the council chambers Thursday night are taking the step back as a win.

“At least now we can go back and get our voice heard again,” said Corban.

WBRZ asked councilman Ard if the developer goes back to the planning commission and gets everything approved, does he think a mobile home park on Red Oak Road would be a good thing?

“We have people that are low income. We need to have places for them to live as well. So, I'm not opposed to a mobile home park. But, we're going to follow the ordinance and do exactly what it says,” said Ard.