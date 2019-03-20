Livingston Parish company credited with putting out days-long blaze in Texas

HOLDEN - A Louisiana-based fire company received praise from Governor John Bel Edwards for its efforts in extinguishing a fire that burned for days at a petrochemical facility in Texas.

The governor credits US Fire Pump and its fire control specialists with bringing the fire under control within 24 hours of their arrival at the facility in Deer Park. The company was contracted Monday night to control the fire and was on the scene in Texas by 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, bringing eight large storage tanks, 18 special equipment units and 25,000 gallons of its petrochemical firefighting foam.

Governor Edwards praised the 20 crew members in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

“They dropped everything in the middle of the night and risked their lives to help a fellow neighbor during a time of great need. They represent the very best of the people of Louisiana and our willingness to always lend a helping hand in an emergency situation," the governor's statement read in part.

International Terminals Company spokeswoman Alice Richardson said at a Wednesday news conference the cleanup efforts are underway and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.



Richardson says crews will continue spraying foam and water on tanks that caught fire to cool them down and prevent the blaze from reigniting. The tanks contained components of gasoline and materials used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.



Adam Adams with the Environmental Protection Agency told the Associated Press testing shows the air quality remains safe.