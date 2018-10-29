Livingston Parish breaks early voting numbers before midterm elections

LIVGINSTON PARISH - Early voting for the election next week has set a new record in Livingston Parish, and voters still have another day left to cast an early ballot.

"I take pride in being able to vote, and I appreciate the opportunity to vote early," one resident told WBRZ.

With so many people voting early, the parish has already broken the 2014 record for early voting in a midterm election. More that 57,000 votes have already been cast.

Jared Andrews believes the number of current issues are driving people to the polls. A main topic of choice? The half-cent sales tax for more resource officers in schools.

"There's been a lot of attention for that proposition, so yes it's getting some voters out," Andrews said.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is a supporter of the sales tax.

"I'm supporting this," the sheriff said. "I think it's the right thing to do for our kids. I'm not only the sheriff, I'm a father too."

If passed, the law enforcement tax would raise about $9.8 million annually to put officers in all forty-seven schools in the parish.

Right now, the parish-wide sales tax is nine percent, not including city taxes. A simple majority is all that's needed for the sales tax increase to pass.